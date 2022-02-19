Design Recipes: Tile on trend

You're looking to retile your kitchen or bathroom and are at a loss as to which color tile to choose. As a tile choice can often make or break a room, the dilemma is understandable. What is on trend? One trend and color palette we have spotted repeatedly recently does seem pervasive: the colors white and gray.

While this may not surprise you and may even seem to be a bit bland, there are some advantages — namely its timeless appeal and neutrality. We have spotted this color palette from kitchen countertops to backsplashes and bathrooms. Here are some ways to make the right selection for your next renovation project.

1. Select the slab in person when it comes to large surfaces such as a countertop or overscale backsplash. In many instances, a customer can visit a stone yard in person to make their own selection.

2. Be aware of background color and shades. Not all whites and grays blend together, so be sure to place tiles side by side to ensure color matching.

3. Consider using tile on larger surfaces to create an interesting wall feature.

4. Mix patterns. It is not unusual to have one pattern on the wall and another on a floor.

5. Consider mosaic and glass tiles. If you choose this route, be sure to hire an installer.

6. Select a custom grout color. This is often an overlooked design element.

7. Choose rectangular tiles as opposed to those that are square for a more modern look.

8. Consider using tile to introduce both texture and color into a space.

9. Look for interesting ways to lay tile in a pattern.

10. Consider pairing tile that is dissimilar but of the same color palette to add interest and depth.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

