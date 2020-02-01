Design Recipes: 10 tips for a calmer home

For most people, home is the place where a day starts and ends. Instead of the home being a place of clutter and chaos, how can you truly make it an oasis? The key in essence is to create a sense of calm, which can be achieved in different ways. Here are our top 10 tips.

1. Create cozy areas. Create a relaxation area in your home specifically dedicated as a place to recharge.

2. Find a relaxation focal point. Even if you don't have a fireplace for everyone to gather around, you can still rearrange your space to create a focal point that can serve as the hub of relaxation activity. This could be done as simply as creating a cozy room, or an attractive communal table.

3. Infuse scents. In nature each season brings a fresh fragrance and scent. Fragrance can also help provide a sense of calm. Consider infusing calming scents into your home such as lavender, mint, juniper and sage.

4. Incorporate nature. Natural elements such as wood can help warm a space.

5. Provide comfort. When in doubt, add a cozy throw or plush pillows.

6. Use greenery. Succulents, trees and plants can help improve overall indoor air quality.