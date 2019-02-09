Moving is typically one of the most stressful times in a person's life. But it doesn't have to be. From choosing the right mover to DIY tips, here are some do's and don'ts to help ensure your next move runs as smoothly as possible.
DO:
1. Check references. Quality movers will not have issues.
2. Ask for proof of insurance. In the case of condominium buildings especially, a mover will not be able to enter a building without proof of the proper insurance.
3. Ask for a firm and binding quote.
4. Be honest. Nearly all movers base their quotes on labor and materials. It is in your best interest for a mover to have an accurate picture of the scope of work involved in your move.
5. Request your more fragile items are wrapped in a careful manner.
DON'T:
1. Go with the lowest quote. Get at least three quotes and evaluate quality of service with price.
2. Think bigger is always better. A smaller company may provide a higher level of customer service.
3. Forget to check to see if there have been any complaints against your mover. The Better Business Bureau is a good place to begin.
4. Sign a contract without understanding the pricing.
5. Move at the beginning or the end of the month if possible. These are peak periods for movers and may make it more difficult for you to secure the mover of your choice.
DIY MOVING ADVICE
Looking for tips to do your own move? Aspects relating to a residential move such as packing your own artwork may be a task you decide to do on your own. Here are some tips to keep in mind.
- High-end artwork may need to be first covered with a specialty paper to prevent fading.
- For less fragile art pieces, cardboard mirror cartons can be used.
- Paper pads can be used to further protect artwork during transport.
- Building a custom crate can be ideal for higher-end pieces.
- Bubble wrap is key, especially when it comes to protecting the corners of artwork.
Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com <mailto:info@cathyhobbs.com> or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com <http://www.cathyhobbs.com>.
