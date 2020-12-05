Design Recipes: Tips for less moving stress

With a new year approaching, many may desire a transition. Moving is often high on the list, and one of the more stressful events for individuals and families. If you are looking to move during this time, there are some key tips to keep in mind.

1. Schedule your move at least one month in advance. Many movers are booked several months in advance, especially during this time.

2. Avoid peak seasons like fall and spring. Many movers charge a premium during certain periods of the year.

3. Look to move midweek or mid-month. The most in-demand periods are the beginning and end of the month, as well as weekends.

4. Ask family and friends for recommendations. Moving is a personal experience, and it may be best to use a company with which someone you trust has had a positive experience.

5. Secure at least three quotes. The lowest quote may not be the best choice. Be sure to also consider a company's quality of work.

6. Bigger isn’t always better. Large companies have multiple crews, and your experience may depend on the movers assigned to your move that day. With a smaller company you may likely deal directly with the owner, or at least get a more personal touch.