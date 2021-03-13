Design Recipes: Tips for using black and white

Black and white is not only one of the most versatile color combinations in home décor but also one of the most luxurious. Like a great dress, black and white can be dressed up or dressed down, and used in either casual or more formal spaces. What are some do’s and don’ts when it comes to infusing black and white into your décor? Here are some top tips.

1. Don’t be afraid to use tints, tones and shades of white such as cream or taupe.

2. Consider using black in unexpected ways such as architectural elements including, doors, baseboards, and trims.

3. Use black and white for main foundation furniture pieces such as sofas and chairs.

4. Use black and white for large decorative pieces such as artwork.

5. Utilize the color black as a finish, for example for lighting or lamp shades.

6. Bring in portable décor that includes black and white elements such as pillows, area rugs, throws and vases.

7. Experiment with color balance when using black and white. For example, using white as the primary color and black as an accent or vice versa.