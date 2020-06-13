Design Recipes: Tips on hiring virtual home service vendors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the advent of video calls and virtual communication, so comes the pivot relating to how professional services are viewed and rendered. While its lasting impact may be unclear, what is for certain is virtual home services are now part of how business is conducted and how information is disseminated. From interior design to architecture and home organization, both professionals and homeowners seeking their services are looking for a virtual option.

Here are some top tips for hiring a vendor to perform virtual home services.

1. Read the reviews. Authentic reviews can serve as an invaluable tool for credibility.

2. Look at the vendor's past work. This may be key in determining if their style matches or is best suited to your own.

3. Make an inventory of your home. One of the biggest mistakes a seller or homeowner can make is not having a property inventory as it relates to what they own and their needs.

4. Do your research. There are a number of individual interior designers who have developed their own e-design platforms or created a relationship with an existing one.

5. Create a budget and keep it realistic. Many design professionals are flexible and can adapt to various budgets.