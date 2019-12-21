Design Recipes: 10 tips to get organized

Clear the clutter! More than ever before, people are opting for minimalism instead of overstuffed and cluttered homes. From items purchased on a vacation to treasured mementos and those that have been gifted, the accumulation of items may be what is standing in the way of you creating a more organized home.

Closets should be organized and not just used for storage, ditto for kitchen pantry areas and shelving. Bookcases can become organized showcases for home decor.

Here are some design tricks of the trade that can also help organize your space.

1. Follow the A-B-C organization rule. Assemble items you want to organize. Create a system for storing these items in baskets, boxes and bins. Consider containers and cartons for organizing as well.

2. Label. Labeling is a key organization tip. One of the best solutions is to use erasable labels.

3. Color code. Color coding will help items be more easily identified.

4. Hide the small stuff. Often it is not the large items that cause disorganization, but the smaller items that less easily have homes. Store small similar items together.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}