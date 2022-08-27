Design Recipes: Tips to make your interior green with envy

When creating a color palette, especially if you love neutrals, green can serve as a lively and inviting pop of color. With its undertones of yellow and rich depth of color, green can also add a sense of luxury and richness and can be a welcomed alternative to darker colors such as indigo and black. Looking for ways to incorporate green into your decor? Here are some top tips.

1. Use greenery, such as succulents, trees and plants, as a way to bring elements of green into your space.

2. Use portable design elements such as green toss pillows and throws.

3. Look for ways to bring the color green into your home through an inspirational element such as a piece of art or side chair.

4. Use tints, tones and shades of green in purposeful ways in order to create a dynamic, monochromatic color scheme.

5. Use green to bring warmth into a space. Because of its yellow undertones, green will help add a sense of coziness.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

