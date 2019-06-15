Whether you are looking to sell or to dwell, there is always room to infuse a fresh, new look into a space that may be perceived as tired, worn or outdated. While a full renovation may be an option, it doesn't have to be. With a bit of creativity, planning and perhaps a bit of do-it-yourself work, making your home feel inviting and refreshed doesn't have to break the bank.
WHAT'S WORTH IT? WHAT'S NOT?
It is a common dilemma for many homeowners. Where should you invest your renovation dollars? A good rule of thumb is to invest in areas that may potentially add value, such as upgrading a bathroom or kitchen. Next, look to outdoor areas that can enhance the appearance or curb appeal, such as a new door, fresh siding or enhanced landscaping.
IDEAS FOR QUICK, LOW COST REFRESHERS
First, set a budget. Even a small budget can go a long way with proper planning. The key is to maximize value by selectively choosing to spend money on key items that may be viewed as a valued upgrade, especially as it relates to resale value, should you ever decide to sell your home.
Some ideas for quick low cost refreshers include:
- Replacing a kitchen countertop.
- Repainting cabinets. This is one of the least expensive ways to infuse a fresh modern look into an older kitchen.
- Replacing basic appliances such as a dishwasher or refrigerator. Stainless steel remains the most desirable.
- Installing an inexpensive vinyl tile over an existing floor. A 12-by-24-inch tile tends to be a more modern look, compared to a 10-by-10 inch tile.
- Replace basic, elements such as toilets and faucets in a bathroom. This is a prime example of how a little can go a long way.
The Design Recipes design team was recently asked to implement some low-cost refreshers to help transform a 1950s home located in southern New Jersey.
Here's some insight into how an outdated home was transformed into one that is now more modern and fresh.
LIVING ROOM
Refreshers:
- Slipcover for an existing sofa
Cost: $95
- Toss pillows
Cost: $45
- Wall mirror
Cost: $0 (removed from above a bedroom dresser)
- Artwork
Cost: $125
- Area rug
Cost: $125
- Coffee Table
Cost: $0 (a pair of repurposed bookcases)
- Floor lamp
Cost: $45
KITCHEN
Refreshers:
- New stainless steel dishwasher
Cost: $350
- New stainless refrigerator
Cost: $995
- Repainting of kitchen cabinetry
Cost: $60 per gallon of paint. Approximately six cans used.
- New cabinet hardware and hinges
Cost: $100
- Groutable vinyl tile, 12-by-24 inches
Cost: $1.25 per square foot
BATHROOM
Refreshers:
- Groutable vinyl tile, 12-by-24 inches
Cost: $1.25 per square foot
- New toilet
Cost: $195
- Cabinet with sink
Cost: $285
- New faucet and showerhead
Cost: $155
- Medicine cabinet
Cost: $125.00
MASTER BEDROOM
Refreshers:
- Fresh coat of paint
Cost: $60 per gallon
- Side tables
Cost: $45
Bedding
- Cost: $75
- Table lamp
Cost: $55
- Toss pillows
Cost: $45
- Area rug:
Cost: $95
SECOND BEDROOM
Refreshers:
- Fresh coat of paint
Cost: $60 per gallon
- Headboard
Cost: $65
- Side table
Cost: $25
- Bedding
Cost: $95
- Cotton area rug
Cost: $45
THIRD BEDROOM
Refreshers:
- Fresh coat of paint
Cost: $60 per gallon
- Console table
Cost: $85
- Bedding
Cost: $185
- Table lamp
Cost: $55
- Toss pillows
Cost: $45
Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com <mailto:info@cathyhobbs.com> or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com <http://www.cathyhobbs.com>.
