Design Recipes: Trends to look for in 2020

Out with the old; in with the new. Ushering in a new year signals new trends. From shopping the home decor shows and stores, some clear trends for 2020 have emerged. Here's a list of 10 hot 2020 home decor trends.

1. Faux fur and faux skin. From faux fur to shagreen, texture and color have been spotted on items from benches to consoles.

2. Classic patterns. A number of patterns and designs are timeless. Many are being mixed together as part of a single look.

3. Brass. Brass made a comeback roughly a decade ago and continues to be the go-to luxury finish in home decor.

4. Industrial style finishes. From lighting to furniture, industrial-inspired pieces are more popular than ever.

5. Wood crafted furniture. These days, furniture handcrafted by an artist or artisan is desirable, especially for those looking for one-of-a-kind or statement furniture.

6. Benches and ottomans. These portable decor pieces can be transitioned in and out and moved from room to room.

7. Metal. From smooth to hammered, metal furniture works well for those looking for an interesting, industrial vibe.