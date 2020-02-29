Design Recipes: Try out these designer details secrets

Design isn't always seen and heard. Often the best design techniques are small, hidden touches. Less is often more. Some of the best designs aren't always made in the big moments but in the small details. From color to the right furniture, fabrics, artwork and accessories, we've assembled some designer details secrets.

1. Incorporate shape blocking. This involves the repetition of shapes or patterns to make a design feel cohesive.

2. Use thoughtful accents. Accessories are critical elements of a room. Incorporate colors and items that look like they belong together.

3. Go white. Sometimes white or neutral colors can make a soft and soothing palette.

4. Use pops of color. Subtle but purposeful pops of color can help highlight a space.

5. Vary height. Don't use items that are all one height.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

6. Use vignettes. Vignettes are small, thought-out design elements such as successfully paired together.

7. Don't ignore surfaces such as dressers and countertops. These are great opportunities to continue your design statement.