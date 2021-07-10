Design Recipes: Try these 5 artwork alternatives

Looking for ways to bring a wow factor to boring walls? While traditional canvases may be your go-to, there are certainly a number of wall art alternatives.

Dressing your walls is a great way to add an interesting design element that often serves as a focal point or springboard to an interesting and more out-of-the-box space.

Need some wall design ideas? Here are some top tips.

1. Consider wallpaper. Wallpaper remains a popular and relatively affordable way to bring an instant design element to boring walls.

2. Purchase removable wall stickers. Don’t want something permanent? Wall stickers are both portable and temporary and can be used in a host of different spaces.

3. Infuse unexpected wall art such as tapestries, wall hangings or mixed media.

4. Go retro! A lot of times, classic rock-and-roll art or vintage framed prints add a design element that never goes out of style.

5. Frame oversized black and white prints. Big and bold works well when looking for ways to add a focal point or help ground a space.