Design Recipes: Try these easy color tips

For many homeowners, color often seems scary. What color do you use? In which room? Will you make the wrong choice?

When it comes to color, the good news is it's both easy and hard to make a mistake. Looking for some easy color tips? Here are some general rules of thumb.

DO'S

1. Use tints, tones and shades of the same color in a space.

2. Use artwork to help set a mood or introduce a color theme.

3. Use portable decor like toss pillows and throws to integrate color you can swap in or out.

4. Consider an accent wall over all-over color if you are afraid to take the plunge and to paint an entire area.

5. Consider unexpected color combinations such as retro colors, which remain on trend.

DON'TS

1. Don’t blend a color palette of more than three colors in same space. Often, less is more.

2. Don’t overlook monochromatic color schemes. Light colors can especially feel crisp and fresh.

3. Don’t overlook the opportunity to set a mood with color. Cool colors are calming, while warm colors can be cozy.