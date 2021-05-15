Design Recipes: Try these renter-friendly design tips

5. Add peel-and-stick flooring

While it may not be easy to remove after it's installed, a landlord can opt to add new flooring on top of any changes.

6. Paint

Don’t be afraid to personalize with paint. Just keep in mind you may be asked to pay to return walls to their original color, or white.

7. Add window treatments

Looking for both design and privacy? Window treatments are an easy choice. Go for off-the-rack window treatments that can be used in a new home as opposed to custom sizes.

8. Use convertible furniture pieces

From coffee tables that transform into dining tables to shelves that can be used to make a makeshift bar, look for portable decor that is easy to install.

9. Swap out ceiling pendants

Let there be light! Swapping in a ceiling pendant or wall sconce or two is a great way to spruce up and brighten any space.

10. Integrate portable or removable built-in furniture

Looking for a way to have a built-in look that is also removable? Opt for shelves you can cut to size and take with you.