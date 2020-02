Design Recipes: 10 ways to add more pink into your home

Whether in fashion or home decor, pink is no longer considered uniquely feminine. In fact, especially when it comes to shades such as power pink, hot pink, even shades of blush and mauve, the color pink is being infused into everything from artwork and textiles to furniture. Why pink? In many cases, pink is neutral and versatile enough to not clash with other colors and can both complement and elevate other colors. Looking for ways to infuse pink into your home? Here are some top tips.

1. Start small. Not ready to take the plunge? Testing the waters by infusing elements such as accessories and accents is a good place to start.

2. Consider an accent wall or softer allover shade of pink. A bold pink accent wall could make a dynamic statement, while a softer shade will give a more neutral look.

3. Look for portable decor items such as toss pillows and area rugs. Items you can move from room to room and swap in and out are wonderful ways to incorporate the color.

4. Use artwork. Artwork remains one of the top ways to kick off a color story in a space.

5. Consider pairing lighter shades of pink with deep foundation colors such as charcoal gray, black and even brown.

