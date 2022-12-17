Design Recipes: What's next in interior design trends

What's new? What's next? When it comes to interior design trends, the answer is a myriad of timeless trends, as well as a number of new ones.

Curious? Here's a guide of what to look out for.

1. Round lines and soft edges

Rounded arms and chunky furniture are currently on trend in upholstery and even tables.

2. Acrylic and resin

As far as transparent surfaces go, both acrylic and resin are being infused into a number of modern furniture selections.

3. Tropical prints

Big leaves are in. Look for palms and tropical leaves, from greenery to artwork.

4. Pastel

No longer considered feminine or old-fashioned, pastel color palettes are both current and soothing.

5. Mirrors

Looking for a budget-friendly alternative to artwork? Consider mirrors. Hang them in groupings for an impactful look.

6. Indigo

Indigo remains a modern alternative to black. Use this rich color as a primary color in a room or as an accent.

7. Wallpaper

Cue the '70s music. Wallpaper was in, then out, and now it is certainly back in. Wallpaper is a way to add texture, color and pattern to nearly any space.

8. Black and white

One of the most timeless color palettes remains on trend.

9. Faux fur

From accent pillows to accent furniture, faux fur is a way to add texture and glamour.

10. Wood

From slab tables to accent furniture, wood can infuse both an organic and natural element.

