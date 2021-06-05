Design Recipes: Working with size, scale in home design

Ever wonder why one piece of furniture fits perfectly in one space but looks awkward in another? It may relate to how the object is visually perceived within a space, in which size and scale can often come into play.

Size

Size does matter in certain rooms. A general room of thumb is a space should allow for proper circulation. Typically a minimum of 3 feet should surround a piece of furniture. Be careful to select a piece of furniture that is not too big or too small for a space. Need help deciding? Here are some general rules of thumb.

1. Allow for proper flow and circulation in a space. One should be able to open a closet door, enter and exit a room without bumping into a piece of furniture.

2. Visually allow a space for the eye to rest. For example, a smaller coffee table next to a larger sofa may allow for the coffee table to not further overwhelm the space.

3. Use a piece of furniture or accessory to help anchor a space. Often in spaces that are overly large, a larger area rug, upholstery item or case good can help achieve this.

Scale