Design techniques for a small but functional house

Using different sets of lighting controls in each room can emphasize one use over another, depending on which you plan to use. This lighting control technique is particularly effective where there may be multiple activities conducted at different times in the area.

Use built-in storage and shelves as much as possible. This provides needed storage space and breaks up long walls. With a long wall in a multiuse space finished with shelving and cabinets, you will not have to place furniture along that wall. By having less furniture in a room, there is more open space to make the room look larger. You also save money by having to buy less furniture for decorative purposes.

Where you actually do have distinct room separation, use large openings between them so the rooms tend to blend together. One excellent method to unify the rooms is to use similar wall and flooring materials, making the room-to-room transition less apparent.

Where you plan to have doors between rooms, use pocket doors. These slide inside the wall cavity when opened so little floor space is wasted. A standard swinging door requires a tremendous amount of space. Where only partial privacy is required, install doors with clear or obscure glass panels.