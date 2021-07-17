Designers are worth the expense for their expertise

Here is a story to illustrate my point: I can remember going to a friend's house who had asked me what to do here and there, but hardly anything of significance. As I entered the kitchen where everyone was gathered, my "friend" announces me to the rest of the dinner party, and goes on to say to the other guest how lucky she was to have collaborated with me on her home. My jaw nearly hit the closest kitchen counter and as I realized what a trap I had walked into... my anger and rage boiled as much as a New Brunswick stew. Nice PR gesture? Not so much.

No harm done? That's what you think. I was upset, because the impression she wanted to give her guests was that, first she had hired me and second, inherent to that comment that she had spent money with me. Add insult to injury, her home was not representative of my work or design style. All the details and nuances that come with working with an interior design professional were missing, and other design decisions she made without my consultation were inconsistent with the overall design.