Designing a comfortable room for everyone

A comfortable home environment will relax you the minute you step inside. Great designs should always place comfort as the ultimate commodity. Of course, it should also look good. But what good is that if your room's interior design is stressful?

Sometimes the design requires you to start all over again from scratch, but sometimes even poorly thought out projects can be given new life. Discerning what ails your room might be the hardest part of the game. This is why I suggest doing a "psychological profile" of the room. Write down words that come to mind about your room: dark, clutter, incoherent, scrambled, empty, impersonal. These key words might give you a bit of insight as to what generally bothers you.

The next exercise should be a list that specifically addresses physical issues about your room: lack of comfortable seating, don't like wallpaper, paneling is too dark, dated decor, always dusty, worn furniture. The goal here is to identify specifics.

After this exercise, plan a step-by-step guide to try and fix all the things that are wrong. Getting started is half the battle.

