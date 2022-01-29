Designing for multi-generational living

As more and more baby boomers hit their golden years, and younger generations pay off university loans and save for their own homes, many homes are increasingly multi-generational.

Once this was considered the last straw in a bad situation, but thoughts about this are changing, and an appreciation of living with family or friends is on the upswing. Living communally offers great opportunities to learn about life from others. Designing for more than one client has its own set of rules. Here are a few things to consider.

Any home being considered for multi-generational living should have as many bedrooms and bathrooms, or bedrooms that share a bathroom in a Jack and Jill layout. Sharing bathrooms is quite tricky and can be the source of many arguments, so when possible, keep similar users together. A great suggestion for any bathroom is to split the bath or shower from the toilet and vanity. This will allow for more than one user to be able to access a bathroom during peak times such as before the school or work rush.

Lounging and other activities such as TV watching and computer stations should be arranged in close proximity but somewhat separated so that multiple activities can take place simultaneously. Each member of the household should feel free to use any part of the home, without specifically designated areas for anyone; rooms should be designed for communal use.

If building or remodeling from the ground up, it is a good idea to cluster bedrooms near each other. These are quiet zones, and as such, can co-exist near each other.

Flooring is an extremely important choice. Your choice should be durable enough to endure foot traffic but soft enough that if a toddler or an elderly person takes a tumble, they are not hurt. Hard surfaces such as marble, granites and terrazzo are to be avoided in favor of wood floors, cork, vinyl tiles and other such laminate flooring.

The kitchen is invariably the heart of the home, and as such, requires additional attention to detail. Many homes are now incorporating double dishwashers, double refrigerators and larger ranges so that several family members can cook at the same time. Kitchens are the true testing ground for living with large groups.

Another trend that is being used in multi-generational homes are the small counter with a small fridge, coffeemaker and sometimes, even a small sink within the bedroom suites. This allows for a small snack, early morning coffee and even medications to be taken in the bedroom without disrupting the family kitchen.

