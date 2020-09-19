Designing for the expected unexpected forces of nature

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Because our nation is comprised of people who have come from all around the world, all our homes are not alike, nor should we expect them to be. Generally, your ethnic background and culture dictate what things you like and what you consider comfortable. Add that to the fact that the climate of the United States is not the same all over; our houses are also built to suit the kind of weather they have to withstand. Much of the country, during the winter months, is covered with deep snow. It rains a great deal in other parts, and it is hot and humid in others. We have mountains and deserts and seacoasts and lakes, so it is no coincidence that our homes vary in design with the differences in location.

Although globalization and technology have made architecture and the process of construction rather uniform around the world, the effects of global warming subject our homes to everything from devastating hurricanes to earthquakes to yearly forest fires. The need to adapt our homes and buildings to have an adequate defense against the forces of nature is of utmost importance. Designing your home's exterior and interior to work together should be the main goal. Designers and architects can deliver innovative materials and solutions for everything from passive cooling for when the air conditioner doesn't work to vestibules and anti-spaces to control entry from the outside environment, including germs, into your home.