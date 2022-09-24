Details everywhere make a house your home

Accessorizing a home is what makes it personal ... "your" home. Adding that final layer will make generic store-bought furniture seem special and show off your style. In any accessorizing situation, success or failure is measured by the attention to detail or lack thereof. Pay attention to the following tried-and-true tips that will make your home warm and read like a masterpiece.

-- For the book-lovers with a lack of adequate storage, use your books as side tables, doorstops or bases underneath tabletop items.

-- Make sure to add color-coordinated pillows and throws that play off the color of the curtains or rug in the room.

-- A room full of antiques can be freshened up by pairing them with a bold modern wall color, adding a contemporary work of art or large black-and-white photograph to the mix.

-- Don't overaccessorize a mantelpiece. Opt for a singular item such as a large vase or a work of art.

-- A playful geometric or sunburst mirror can help keep a room young.

-- Top a pair of plain etageres with a collection of blue and white ginger jars for unexpected flair.

-- Add lots and lots of framed works of art to a room. This will impart drama and take the focus off underwhelming or dated furniture.

-- For a sense of casual elegance in a dining room, pair a simple inexpensive contemporary table with expensive period chairs. Your table, topped with dishes and silverware, will hardly be noticed. Your chairs, on the other hand, will shine.

-- Select one large work of art to make a statement rather than several smaller pieces.

-- Adorn a dining table with unexpected objets d'art such as a collection of small figurines floating amidst dishes and glassware.

-- A distressed wood floor can be livened with bold-colored stripes or a checkerboard of contrasting colors. This will eliminate the need for an area rug.

-- To give traditional decor a contemporary spin, use gauzy roman shades instead of heavy floor-to-ceiling drapes.

-- If you are tired of your wall color, add an overlay of white paint with a geometric stencil of your choice for a fresh style.

-- Nothing affects the mood of a room more than light. Adding a lamp or opening a window shade can change the spirit of your space.

-- A low cocktail table filled with candelabra of different heights and materials is a dramatic centerpiece. Just keep track of the flames and melting wax at all times.

-- Use household items as accessories. A grouping of mason jars filled with garden flowers is always spectacular.

-- Create a focal point in any room, even if it means using furnishing out of context. For example, a ceiling-hung pot rack can be placed in front of a window and atop a side table laden with a cascading vine or plant for a bit of a surprise.

As you can see, accessorizing can be wildly exciting. Your imagination is the only limit and can only make your accessorizing choices better, so focus on the details.

Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida. His website is www.josephpubillones.com.

