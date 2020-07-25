Dining safely in the time of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If any good has come from COVID-19, it's the fact that many homeowners have rekindled the love of being home, cooking and nesting, even if at the request of a stay-at-home order.

Cooking and dining at home has led to the rediscovery of the dining room. This inevitable global experience has taught us to rethink our homes and to not overlook any aspects of the decor, furnishings or layout of a dining room. Eating should be a celebration, and your dining room should be an expression of such an occasion.

The ideal dining room should be furnished with maximum care so that it continues to be the center of conviviality and, at the same time, keep to the guidelines of social distancing. Take into account the shape and proportions of your room, the furniture selections, and the materials and tactile surfaces for a stylish and safe room.

The main feature of a dining room is and always will be the dining table. Selecting the wrong table for your dining room can be disastrous for the flow of guests and service to the table. In many rooms, rectangular or square tables are fine to use, as the excess space around the table ensures you won't be running into the sharp edge of the table. Round and oval tables are the preferred shape for dining rooms or areas where space is restricted. The softer shapes of these tables are less prone to accidents.