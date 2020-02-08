Dixie Gors joins United Real Estate Solutions team

SIOUX CITY – United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce Dixie Gors has joined the company as the newest member of the residential sales team. Gors brings with her 25 years of sales and marketing experience in the areas of radio, print, home health care and senior living.

Gors enjoys helping clients through the transitions of life. As a mother of two daughters and now a grandmother, Dixie enjoys helping families find a home with room to grow. With her experience in senior living, she is also skilled on the needs of those transitioning out of their long time home into something that better suits their needs.

“I vividly remember walking into a house and knowing this was the one, and then the excitement of having my offer accepted,” said Gors. “I can’t wait to help others experience that same feeling when I help them find their dream home.”

Gors has been involved with several organizations including Gigi’s Playhouse, Siouxland Chamber Ambassadors, Girl Scout troop leader and even a YMCA soccer coach for her kids. You’ll find her volunteering each week as a yoga instructor for the Siouxland Center for Active Generations.

Gors is licensed in Iowa. She can be reached at (712) 490-7939 or DixieGors@myunitedagent.com. United Real Estate Solutions has been the Sioux City area’s real estate market leader since 2001 with professional sales associates licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company has three offices located at 302 Jones Street in Sioux City, 1913 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City, Neb. and 400 Gold Circle in Dakota Dunes, S.D. They can be found online at www.unitedrealestatesolutions.com.

