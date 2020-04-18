DIY child's chair is from 19th century

A: The mark you provided was used by the Morimura Brothers. They had offices and showrooms in New York City and imported porcelain from Japan."Nippon" is the Japanese word for "Japan." In 1890, the McKinley Tariff Act was passed. It raised taxes on goods from foreign countries and required all objects exported to the United States to be marked with the name of the country of origin. William McKinley was the chair of the Ways and Means Committee and led the push to pass the act. He later became president of the United States. In Japan in the late 1800s, brothers Ichizaemon and Toyo Morimura established their exporting business, Morimura Gumi, in Japan. They began exporting fine china marked "Nippon." The Morimura had showrooms in both New York and London. The name was later changed to Noritake, and they continue to be in business.