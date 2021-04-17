DIY Garage Bar in Minneapolis created a 'practical and versatile man cave'

Some are more bar than garage, to the extent that their owners can no longer park in them. Burge didn't want to go that route. "I didn't want to ruin the integrity of the garage — what a garage is," he said.

Cues from the old garageBurge poured concrete to create a 200-pound slab bar countertop, and ordered a custom roll-down door from Menards to secure the opening when the bar isn't in use.

To give the garage more character, he sketched some shutters, taking design cues from his old garage, and hired a friend, woodworker Steve Stoeckel of Rustic Buffalo, to build them.

He dressed up the interior of the garage with some shiplap siding from Home Depot.

"It gives it that rustic cabin-y vibe," he said.

He decorated the Garage Bar with vintage beer collectibles he sourced via Facebook Marketplace, and added a dartboard, a small pizza oven and a potter's bench where he can set up food and beverages. Everything is on casters for ease of movement. "Versatility was key," he said. "It's a practical and versatile man cave."

Pavers were used to create a large patio in front of the Garage Bar and integrate it into the backyard. "It made the yard more inviting," he said.