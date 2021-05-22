DIY project creates modern owners' suite in vintage St. Paul home

Biting the bullet: The couple had originally hoped to spend about $12,000 for their project. But when the bids from contractors came in at twice that figure, they decided to try their hand at DIY. "The prices were way above our budget," said Falade. So they tackled everything except the plumbing. "I had to learn how to do tile work. It was my first time," he said. To prepare, he watched "a lot of YouTube videos." It was still daunting. He chose to start at the top of the wall then work his way down, so that the tile cut to fit was at the bottom rather than at the sightline. But that, he discovered, was harder than he anticipated. "When you start from the top, the tile starts sliding down; there's nothing to hold it up."

Not like HGTV: Demolition also proved more challenging than expected. "Everyone watches HGTV. You see people doing demo," Falade said. "But when you have to demo an older home with 1-inch plaster walls, it's very different — not as easy as removing Sheetrock." His wife, who was initially excited to wield a sledgehammer, got a reality check when she first took a few swings. "She said, 'They make it look so easy on TV,' " said Walade. In addition, the walls had metal corners that he had to cut out with a lathe. "I got quite a number of nicks." But they made some interesting discoveries, including old newspapers and orders for coal that had been used as insulation in the walls.