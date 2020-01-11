Do your own finish carpentry to lower costs

Dear James: I had a room added to my house. I want to do the trim-finish carpentry myself to save money, but things are not fitting properly. What are the proper techniques for a good-looking job? -- Debi K.

Dear Debi: The quality of the trim-finish carpentry in a home can make all the difference in how the new room looks. But keep in mind, as you are attempting to fit everything properly, only "you" know where the errors are. This knowledge makes them much more apparent to you than to guests. If you are a perfectionist, it will drive you nuts until you get it right.

Don't feel bad if you are having trouble making the trim on the windows or doors fit properly. This is often more of an art than a science, and it can take a carpenter a long time to master it. Wood, even high-quality trim lumber, is not always square and flat, so some effort is involved in creating acceptable, not perfect, joints.

One of the first tips that beginning carpenters learn is to not measure the lengths and widths of pieces in numbers (feet and inches). When using a tape measure, you will first have to determine the exact measurement. This may be difficult if the door opening is not perfectly square or the edge is not smooth and flat.