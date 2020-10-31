Don't be bamboozled by natural furniture types

Bamboo, rattan, reed, cane and wicker have been around since the beginning of civilization. There is historical evidence of these natural grasses being used for household goods since 8000 B.C. From Egypt to China, samples have been found, all claiming to be the oldest pieces furniture and accessories in existence. Indisputably, ancient baskets and containers are a part of the history of mankind throughout the world due to their daily use.

Furniture of wood and grasses span civilizations from Mesopotamia to ancient Rome and Greece. Initially, furniture was enjoyed by kings and the upper classes as a form of art. Designs were made to show off the strength and quality of the weavers and furniture makers. As the material was easily grown in Japan, China and the Philippines, bamboo and rattan furniture were widely used in Asian furniture.

Although sometimes the terms "bamboo" or "rattan" are both used to describe any casual wood furniture, there is a great difference between both materials. Bamboo is from the grass family, and it is hollow and unbendable, whereas rattan is a type of palm tree, and its core is solid and therefore can be bent and woven into intricate designs. "Wicker" is a term to describe the process where slim strands of bamboo or rattan are woven around wood or metal frames. Wickerwork was highly coveted because of the extravagant shapes, especially curves that could be elaborated.