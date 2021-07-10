Dressing your windows changes a room's look

Dressing your windows can dramatically change the look and even the size of a room. There are many ways to dress a window. The most popular style is using side panels. Side panels frame the window opening regardless of size.

Drapery adds layers, which designers love. Drapes that are extra long and rest on the floor lend drama and can emphasize high ceilings or simply give the impression of high ceilings. Hang the brackets at least 6 inches above the window if there is no interference with any architectural moldings. The bottom of the fabric should rest on the floor and either "sweep" the floor (with 2 or 3 inches extra length) or "puddle" the floor ( with 6 or more inches extra length).

To increase the ideal of verticality, it's advisable to add trim to the leading edge of the side panel. Trim doesn't need to always be traditional. Short brush trim, tassel trim, pleated trim, or a patterned or simple grosgrain ribbon or tape could provide a modern look instead.

Decorative Drapes