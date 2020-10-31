Durable concrete countertops are easy to make

Dear James: I saw decorative concrete countertops at a home show, and I want to try it myself. What is the basic procedure for making my own concrete countertops for my bathroom and kitchen? -- Farida T.

Dear Farida: These types of decorative and colored concrete countertops are becoming very popular. They are attractive, low-maintenance and reasonably priced. Each concrete countertop is made in custom mold, so you can create any unique shapes and colors you desire.

Use your bathroom countertops as training for the kitchen one. Although this is not a difficult project, there is a learning curve, and it makes sense to start on a small countertop. Working with concrete takes some practice. Just small variations in the amount of water used can make a big difference in spreading the concrete and the finished surface.

The first step is to design the shape of the new vanity top. Try to keep it as simple as possible since this will be your first attempt at making a concrete countertop. Plan on forming the bowl with concrete so it is integrated with the vanity top. This looks nice and eliminates the possibility of leaks and dirty joints and seals.