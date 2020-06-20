Dwarf Korean lilacs can grow to 10 feet tall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Question: I was in a park recently, and there was a sign on a very pretty plant that said it was a tree peony. It was only 3 feet tall, so I suppose it will grow. I have never heard of a tree peony. I am looking for a small tree for my yard. Does a tree peony make a good ornamental tree?

Answer: I'm sorry to tell you that no, it won't grow into a small tree. Peonies are divided into the herbaceous group, which dies back down to the ground and a rhizome during the winter, and woody, stemmed shrubs that will grow to 3.5 to 5 feet tall in five to eight years. The flowers on tree peonies grow from 5 to 7 inches wide. Colors range from white, yellow, pink, red and purple. Some varieties are nicely fragrant. The flower buds form in the late summer on the ends of branches, so any pruning done after that will cut off the flowers for next year. Tree peonies can be grown in agricultural zones four through eight.

Tree peonies are divided into five groups. The Japanese moutan tree peonies have been grown in Japan and Korea since the eighth century. Cultivars in this group have Japanese names.

The Nassos Daphnis hybrids were created by Nassos Daphnis and William Gratwick and are up to their sixth breeding generation. Their cultivars have Greek mythological names.