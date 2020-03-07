Egg cup does double duty

Question: This is a photo of an antique milk glass double egg cup. It stands about 4 inches tall, has a basket weave pattern and is in mint condition. On the inside of the small part are the words "Pat'd June 30th, 1874." When I hold the cup to the light, I can see a red-orange flame quality to the glass.

Answer: Your opaque double egg cup is a good example of antique opal milk glass. The flame you see when the cup is held to the light is similar to fire opal stones. The smaller portion of the cup was used for placing a soft-boiled egg, and the larger part is for an egg that has been broken. The patented date, "June 30th, 1874" documents when the pattern was registered with the government. Atterbury Glass Co. made your cup. They were in business in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, from 1859 to 1902. Their basket weave pattern was available in several other pieces that include cream pitchers, candy dishes and sugar bowls. Opaque milk glass was also made in blue and green. Whimsical milk glass pieces were made in the late 1800s. Covered chickens, covered ducks and animal figures appeal to collectors of milk glass.