Electric Santa ornament lights up 4 generations

Question: Enclosed is a picture of a Santa ornament. He is about 9 inches tall and made of plastic with a metal back. There is an electric cord, and he lights up when it's plugged in. His metal back is flat, so he can be hung on the wall or can stand on a shelf or table. All is in very good condition, including the electric cord and plug. There are no markings on it that would tell us anything about its origin. We know he is at least 85 years old because my husband's mother gave it to us when our first child was born, and it was a Christmas decoration when my husband, who will be 89 next year, was a child.

Now the fourth generation is enjoying it, and we would appreciate any information about its background. We would also like to know if it is of any value other than as a family keepsake.