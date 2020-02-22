Encourage more Millennials to grow indoor plants

In the midst of all the political turmoil and worries about the spread of the coronavirus, you may have missed some good news. Recently, it was reported that a survey conducted by OnePoll found that 7 in 10 millennials consider themselves to be plant parents. There is hope for the future of the world after all.

The odd thing about the survey was that almost half of the millennials surveyed currently don't own any plants, and 20% would rather have a root canal than take care of a plant because of the pressure of keeping it alive.

According to the study, the most challenging part of taking care of a plant was knowing how much light it should get, followed by how much water, whether it should be grown indoors or outdoors and how to prune it. Despite the anxiety of taking care of a plant, many millennials still desired to grow houseplants.

For all of you parents of a millennial, the survey found that 80% said that taking care of plants had caused them to start taking better care of themselves. I don't know if buying your child a few houseplants will get them to move out of your basement, but it may be worth a try.