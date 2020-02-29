Every home has potential to include home office

More and more professionals and business owners are choosing to work from home, from a couple of hours to a couple of days per week. This flexible schedule is a great trend that allows workers to spend more time with family and encourages efficient work practices. For some, this means taking over the kitchen island or table as a workspace, but that leaves one vulnerable to the chaos that can happen in a kitchen. It is my belief that every home, no matter how small, has the potential to include a small workspace.

Most home offices will require space for a laptop or computer, printer, filing area and some tabletop surface. Also necessary are electrical outlets, lights and connectivity to the internet. Virtually any unused space can qualify as a workspace: an entry hall table with a chair, a large chest in a guest bedroom or even a small tabletop inside a closet.

Keep in mind that this is an area where you will be spending a lot of time; it is important to make sure your home workspace or office has an aesthetic punch. Take the idea of a small, drab work cubicle out of your head, and think stylish work pad. As a point of departure, position your work surface toward a window or view, which, besides being nice to look at, can serve as a source of light. Make sure there is enough space to move in and out of a chair and access your files.