Exterior pre-hung door installation is best for do-it-yourselfers

Dear James: Our old wood front door faces west, so it took the abuse of the sun and storm wear. What is the best method to replace the old door with another wood myself? -- William D.

Dear William: The first step is to measure your existing door and the door frame. If it was initially installed by the builder, it most likely is a standard builder size, and it should be easy to find a replacement to fit. This makes replacement a relatively easy project. You will need a helper to handle the heavy, awkward door.

Before settling on another wood door for certain, consider some of the other door materials that are more durable. This is particularly true with the orientation to the west of your front door. Both steel and fiberglass doors can have simulated wood finishes and insulate much better than solid wood.

Wood doors are the most attractive, and they can have a long useful life if maintained properly. If you definitely want another wood door, carefully follow all the door manufacturer's instructions for maintenance, and don't cut any corners during installation.

If you are handy with tools and want to save a few dollars, it is possible to buy just the door itself and install it in the existing door frame. This requires careful fitting of the new door to the old frame and positioning all the hinges and threshold.