Factors to consider when transplanting trees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: I just moved into a new home, and there are some small trees that I think will grow too large too close to the house. They are still small enough I think I can move them. The trunks are about 2 inches thick a couple of feet off the ground. They are about 10 feet tall. I am not sure how big of a root system they need to have to successfully transplant. I want to donate a couple of the trees to a park (I have permission) for Earth Day and Arbor Day. I don't want to do all that work to not have them grow. What size should the root ball be?

Answer: There are several issues here. We have to figure out the proper time to dig, the size of the root system and the root ball, the transportation method, the site at the new location and the care after planting.

The best time to dig these trees is while they are dormant. They will lose a lot of roots during digging, and the dormant top will need less water, so dormant digging is best. That means that it might be too late this spring -- or, at least, the sooner you move them, the better. Once the trees have started to leaf out, the success rate will drop. Can you move some now and the rest this fall?