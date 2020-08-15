Fall is ideal season for gardening tasks

Many people think they can't plant new landscape plants in the heat of summer because they will have to water the plants. If they had planted the plants in the spring, would they be watering them in the hot, dry weather? Of course they would. So, trees, shrubs and ground cover grown in containers can be planted at any time. Balled and burlapped plants dug last fall can also be planted.

Early fall is when you can divide spring blooming perennials and remove spent flowers from perennials and annuals. Prune summer-blooming shrubs but not spring-blooming shrubs. Most of the spring bloomers have next spring's flower buds already on them.

It is time to begin thinking about next spring. Spring bulb catalogs are arriving by mail; order early for planting later this fall. Plan on planting some bulbs along your unused side yard. You can bring them in as cut flowers next spring.