Fall is the ideal time to plant spring bulbs

Good drainage is a must for tulips; the bulbs will not bloom and will rot if the ground stays soggy. Tulips are native to areas with sandy, rocky mountainside soil. Heavy clay soil is very bad, and too much good black topsoil can be bad if it holds too much water.

How to plant: Most bulbs are best planted two to three times deeper than the size of the bulb. The soil can be amended with bone meal or bulb fertilizer and loosened about 3 inches below the bulb planting depth so the roots can grow into good, loose soil. Cover the bed with 3 inches of mulch or compost, and water thoroughly. Keep the bed moist until the ground freezes. If it is a dry or warm winter, more watering may be required.

When to plant: Many stores sell the bulbs quite early, as many as three months earlier than the planting season. Buy them as soon as you can so you get the largest, heaviest ones that do not have any cuts, cracks or soft spots. Do not get any discolored bulbs because they might have a disease. Store them in a cool, dry location where you will not forget them.

Buying large bulbs at a garden center that lets you pick you own bulbs is better than buying boxed or bagged bulbs from a discount store, as these bulbs will be much smaller and may be damaged.