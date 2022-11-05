Fall is the time for garden and tool cleanup

There is still plenty of time to do some important gardening work before winter arrives. In your annual, perennial and vegetable beds, it is often a good idea to remove dead stems and leaves from any plants that had insect or disease problems. This will help slow the spread of these problems next spring. If you have a big compost pile that will break down the material, then go ahead and compost it. If the pile will not fully heat up to kill the cause of the problems, it may be best to bag and remove it. Burning the material may be acceptable in some areas. Speaking of fire, if the dead matter will increase wildfire risk, then it should be removed.

Plants that did not have problems can be left if they will provide some color or shape in the winter flower bed. The dead leaves and stems will provide some protection from cold, dry winds. Any seed heads that provide food for birds and that won't spread the plant all over the flower bed can be left. The dead material may need to be removed in the spring if you'll be applying mulch then as well.

Good garden tools can be very expensive, so it is a good idea to take care of them. During the summer we often neglect the tools because we think we will be using them again in a few days. You won't be using most of your garden tools this winter, so spend a little time removing all the dirt from metal surfaces. Wipe a thin coat of oil on the metal.

Wood handles can dry out and start to splinter. Give them a light sanding and then wipe a thin coat of oil on them. I prefer to use boiled linseed oil as it soaks in and doesn't leave an oily residue. I don't like varnishes and urethanes that create a coating on the surface. The coating scrapes off and then starts to peel off. It forms sharp edges that can scrape the skin. Store wooden tools in a shed or garage, not hanging on the outside wall of the shed.

Lawn mowers are often simply put away after the last mowing instead of being cleaned and then put away. Turn the mower over to clean all the grass from under the deck. Layers of grass can keep moisture against the metal and cause rust holes.

A gas-powered lawn mower's engine may need to be serviced. Take it to a lawn mower repair shop in the winter when you are not in a rush to get it back. Drain the gas tank or use a gasoline stabilizer. Remove the spark plug to clean it and if necessary, replace it.

Some gas mowers have batteries, and there are of course battery-powered mowers. The batteries will last longer if they are not stored in an outdoor shed or left out in the open. Some may even need to be plugged in and maintained if stored unused for months at a time. Battery terminals and wires should be inspected and cleaned.

All lawn mowers should have their blades sharpened before spring. If the blade has some large nicks, it may need to be replaced. Lawn mower blades are not sharpened like a knife to a very sharp edge, as the edge will dull quickly. They are sharpened like an ax with a blunt yet still sharp edge. It is often a good idea to have the blade professionally sharpened even if the whole lawn mower is not going into the shop over the winter. Once it is sharp, wipe the whole blade with oil to prevent rust.

Email questions to Jeff Rugg at info@greenerview.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 JEFF RUGG

DISTRIBUTED BY CREATORS