Family treasure rocks for recipients

Question: I have enclosed a photo of an antique rocker that has been handed down in our family. It belonged to our great-grandmother. She passed away in the late 1930s, so it must be close to 100 years old. It is oak, and it has the original leather seat and decorative carving on the back.

Our rocker is a family treasure. We always refer to it as "Grandma Renner's rocker." We would never part with it, but we'd like to know more about its history. Anything you can tell us about our rocker will be appreciated.

A: You have a golden oak rocker with a pressed back. Golden oak is the term for 1800s and early 1900s furniture that was created by adding coats of orange shellac. The technology that evolved during the Industrial Revolution in the 1800s transformed society and the economy. Machines were developed that allowed furniture factory workers to quickly produce multiple parts. The design on the back of your rocker was not carved by hand. Designs were created by rolling a steel die with sharp edges under extreme pressure. Some were made by rolling across the wood once, or sometimes twice. The new technology enabled factories to produce large amounts of furniture cheaply and quickly. Pressed back furniture appealed to families with modest incomes in both cities and rural areas. Many pieces were available in mail order catalogs including Sears, Roebuck and Co. and Larkin Co.