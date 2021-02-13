February is for the birds

During the past year, we were often told to listen to or follow the science. Well, I am happy to report that there is more and more scientific evidence to support the idea that everyone would be better off watching birds. You can watch them at a feeder while you are sitting on the couch, or you can go to a park to see them.

Studies from England, Los Angeles and Spain indicate that the closer you live to a park and the more contact you have with nature, the better your mood, psychological well-being, mental health and cognitive functioning scores will be. In short, watching birds is good for you, and you don't even need a note from the doctor to do it. For those interested in the mental health aspects of birding, the book "Bird Therapy" by Joe Harkness will be helpful.

Because so many people stayed home this last year with nothing to do, many people started bird-watching. The sale of bird seed, feeders, houses and birdbaths helped bird-supply stores stay afloat. You can continue watching birds in the comfort of your home, but if you want to go to a park, bird-watching is easy to do while social distancing. In fact, being slightly farther apart helps people to talk less, which allows you to hear more birds. On the other hand, birding alone can be wonderful.