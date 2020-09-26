Find space for cozy corner or decompression room

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today's breaking news and headlines are enough to give anyone agita. In today's hectic world, we all need a place to relax and unwind. A way to counteract the outside world, whether at home or in the office, is to create what I call a cozy corner. There shouldn't be any dwelling, whether it's a mansion, condo or dorm room, where one doesn't have a designated space to decompress. In some homes, when space is not limited, this area may take the form of a dedicated room where a yoga mat or meditation chair or a stack of pillows and a mirror to observe your poses can be permanently installed for daily use. When space is not as generous, this is where a cozy corner comes into play.

In a prepandemic world, I was often asked by some businesses that deal with high-stress situations to redesign an empty office into a "decompression room." Doctors and psychologists often say that 20 minutes is enough to clear your mind from a stressful situation. This time is crucial, not for you to think about the situation or problem, but to simply relax. In these commercial settings, it is crucial to block out almost every outside noise. So, soundproofing is a must, and pipe in either white noise or soft, relaxing music, preferably without lyrics. In a residential setting, noise may be a bit more controllable, sans phones ringing or colleagues conducting business.