Talk about a game night these days and it will lead to visions of groups of kids addictively playing Wii or Xbox. Technology has bred autonomous games and gadgets where one needn't interact with others. But that hasn't always been so. Summer nights were once meant for fun and games with friends and family -- a special time for jokes and multigenerational conversation.
Ever wonder what is the best use of an unused or odd corner of a room? It could be the perfect spot for a game table.
Everything that is old is new again. Yes, I know, most of you associate game tables with blue-haired ladies playing mahjong or smoke-filled tables with your father's questionable poker acquaintances. For many, this entails moving furniture around the living room and popping out a foldout table and chairs, with a smaller foldable tray table for snacks and refreshments. This was the norm, and no one seemed to mind -- until it was time to pick it all up late in the evening or early the next morning.
Today's rooms offer a variety of good locations for game tables. The open floor plan of newer homes can offer more than one location for one or more game tables, if necessary. Somewhere adjacent to or near the kitchen is always a good place. Other locations, maybe tucked away in a den or even a spare bedroom, can dampen the chatter and occasional outbursts from winning or losing players.
Here are some steps for prepping a space for a game table:
1. Make sure there is adequate light. For daytime playing, a source of natural light is always nice, so your game table should be placed in proximity to a window.
2. Fresh air is always nice, especially if there are any cigar smokers in the room. A reversible ceiling fan will draw the stale air up to the ceiling and keep your cards from flying.
3. To ensure fair play, avoid placing any mirrors or reflective surfaces, such as glass-covered framed art, near the table.
4. It is advisable to have an area rug underneath the table to help dampen noise created by conversations or chairs pulled from the table.
5. Game table dimensions can vary from about 36 inches for an intimate corner of a room, to a comfortable 42 inches. Larger tables can make it hard to reach the center of the table to play your draw.
6. Padding on chairs is recommended for long games, as well as those with upright back support to avoid slouching or dozing off during a slow game.
7. Allow space for shelves or a cabinet to hold games in an organized manner.
8. Make your design feel festive with splashes of color and interesting accessories. After all, your guests are there to play and be entertained.
9. A table, bar or bar cart might be needed for refreshments, snacks or a light meal served buffet style.
Follow these rules and your game area will be a winner!
Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida. His website is www.josephpubillones.com.
