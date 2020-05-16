Finding comfort wherever they go in an Airstream named Lucy

Previous owners gave the Airstream its name. "It is supposedly bad luck to change the name so we kept it," Stacy said.

Also, she said, "Lucy" reminds the couple of a 1953 comedy with Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz called "The Long, Long Trailer." In the film, the newlyweds travel cross-country through beautiful scenery in a 32-foot travel trailer pulled by a Mercury Monterey convertible. Of course, their many misadventures cause marital discord.

The Schafers also have viewed stunning scenery across the country but have avoided the discord. A message board inside their 23-foot-long Airstream says "Happy Anniversary" and lists 2016, 2017 (their 50th ), 2018 and 2019.

The couple, who are both 74, grew up in Delaware County, met at a dance in Avalon, N.J., and married on Labor Day weekend 1967. Stacy is a retired Lower Merion High School instructional assistant. Mike, who retired in 2012 as a chief financial officer of an electrical cable company, operates Silver Hammer, a home repair business.

They owned a vacation house for 42 years in the Poconos. With their four children grown and married, the Schafers sold it to be free to travel.

The first four years they owned Lucy, they took long road trips around the country and shorter Monday-to-Friday camping trips to avoid weekend crowds.