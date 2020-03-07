Finish woodwork with beautiful French polish

Dear James: Will you please explain how to apply a French polish on old woodwork that needs to be refinished? I have heard it is very beautiful and might be a good choice for some natural cherry woodwork? -- Kyle H.

Dear Kyle: Old cherry woodwork is absolutely beautiful, so take care in refinishing it. It is a stable, durable species of hardwood, so even if it looks bad now, you most likely will be able to bring it back to its original beauty.

With the natural durability of cherry wood, a French polish finish is a particularly good option. The most durable finish for hardwood is gloss urethane, but that would detract from the beauty of the cherry wood. Just go somewhat easy on it, and keep it clean and free from sticky grit.

Proper preparation of the wood surface is critical. The beauty of a French polish wood surface is the illusion of depth that is created. To attain this appearance, a mirror-smooth wood surface is required before the finish is applied. Cherry, being such a hard wood, can be finely sanded to a very smooth surface.