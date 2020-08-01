Fix a damaged tile floor, and install new tile

Next, lay several right-angle metal brackets around the tile, and tape them in place with wide duct tape. You might even put an extra strip around the outside of the metal. Duct tape is thick and will absorb impact if you drop a tool. This is extra insurance to reduce the possibility of damaging an adjacent tile.

Rent an angle grinder at a tool rental shop. It should have a 4-inch diamond blade, which will easily cut through most ceramic tile. Saw diagonal lines across the tile to create four triangular pieces.

It is easiest to start the cut in the center of the tile and work your way to the corners. In order to cut all the way through the corners, use a small hand grinder, such as a Dremel tool. Have someone hold a vacuum cleaner hose near the saw to catch as much of the grit as possible.

Once you have cut completely through the tile, use a hammer and chisel to remove the four pieces of tile. Start chiseling from the outside edge to reduce the chance of damaging other tiles. The slot from the saw cut will allow room for the first piece to release and move. The next three pieces are easy to remove.