Fix a damaged tile floor, and install new tile

Dear James: Several ceramic tiles by my front door are damaged but still down tight. How can I remove the old ones and replace them without damaging the adjacent tiles? -- Timothy G.
Dear Timothy: The most common damage to ceramic tiles is a scratched surface near an entrance door. Ceramic tile is an extremely hard and durable material, which you will find out when you work to remove a tile. Make sure you can buy matching replacement tile before you start removing the old ones.
Once you replace the damaged tiles, place a doormat outside the door and a small rug indoors, near the door, for people to wipe off their shoes. Also, mop the foyer, at least the area near the door, every several days. During winter, if your area uses salt to melt snow and ice, mop the ceramic tile daily.
The primary concern when removing a ceramic tile is to not damage the adjacent tiles. Ceramic tile is very strong when evenly supported from beneath, but it is brittle on its own. Heavy impacts or uneven support can easily cause a tile to crack. Once a tile is cracked, it is difficult to repair the crack permanently. The crack will keep reappearing.
The first step is to separate the damaged tile from the adjacent tiles. By isolating this tile, there is less of a chance others will get damaged while you are working to remove it. Using a sharp utility knife (wear work gloves), score the grout around the edge of the tile. You will be surprised how easily the knife blade separates the tile. Vacuum up any grit this step created.
Next, lay several right-angle metal brackets around the tile, and tape them in place with wide duct tape. You might even put an extra strip around the outside of the metal. Duct tape is thick and will absorb impact if you drop a tool. This is extra insurance to reduce the possibility of damaging an adjacent tile.
Rent an angle grinder at a tool rental shop. It should have a 4-inch diamond blade, which will easily cut through most ceramic tile. Saw diagonal lines across the tile to create four triangular pieces.
It is easiest to start the cut in the center of the tile and work your way to the corners. In order to cut all the way through the corners, use a small hand grinder, such as a Dremel tool. Have someone hold a vacuum cleaner hose near the saw to catch as much of the grit as possible.
Once you have cut completely through the tile, use a hammer and chisel to remove the four pieces of tile. Start chiseling from the outside edge to reduce the chance of damaging other tiles. The slot from the saw cut will allow room for the first piece to release and move. The next three pieces are easy to remove.
With the tile removed, chisel out all of the old thinset, and vacuum out any grit and dust. Remove the old grout around the adjacent tile edges. Spread some thinset on the floor, and seat the new tile in it. Use a long straightedge to make sure it is level with the other tiles. When the thinset is dry, apply new grout around the new tile, and you are done.
