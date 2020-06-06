Fix your home office and stop letting your desk ruin your back

If you use a laptop, you know they aren't the most comfortable equipment for eight or more hours a day. The key is raising it higher. Use a laptop stand or even a stack of books to prevent neck pain caused by glaring down at your screen.

A better option, however, is to go for more of a desktop setup. Tingan recommends using an external monitor, keyboard, and wireless mouse. If not, he says, "you are confined to a small space and are crunched in" more than you ought to be. Even using a desktop computer may be better than a laptop.

Your monitor should be propped up high enough so that the upper third of the screen is at eye level so you don't look up or down too much, Tingan says. Sevillano adds that the monitor should be about an arm's length away - and if you are using two monitors, the gap between them should be positioned at your nose, with both screens angled in slightly.

Mouse-wise, Sevillano is a fan of roller or trackball mice, which let you control your cursor with your thumb so you don't have to move your arm around all day. And when it comes to your keyboard, don't use the built-in kickstands to prop it up - if anything, you want the keyboard flat or sloped slightly downward to take pressure off your wrists. A keyboard tray, which attaches to your desk, may also help.